Vishal Aditya Singh spoke to Sidharth Shukla 2-3 days before his death, recalls an incident he’ll remember ‘for a lifetime’

Vishal Aditya Singh is surely celebrating the news of becoming one of the finalists on Khatron Ke Khiladi’s ongoing season. However, there is still something missing for him in his celebratory moment. In a recent interview, Vishal remembered Sidharth Shukla, who had passed away earlier this month. Vishal was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 too in which Sidharth emerged as a winner. While on the show they were mostly seen standing against each other, Vishal remembered a gesture by Sidharth that won his heart.

Sidharth died due to a suspected heart attack on September 2. The news of his death left his fans and the entertainment fraternity shocked.

More on Sidharth Shukla | Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s pictures from unreleased music video go viral, SidNaaz fans get emotional

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713)

Vishal told Mid-Day that he had spoken to Sidharth Shukla days before his death. Talking about the late actor, Vishal revealed that while they were not in touch after Bigg Boss 13 got over, Sidharth made an effort to compliment him for his task on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

“We had stopped speaking after our tiffs on Bigg Boss and neither did we try to meet up. Sidharth’s mom and sister watched a water stunt that I performed on Khatron Ke Khiladi, despite the fact that I can’t swim. It was so sweet of Sidharth to find my number from somewhere and call me to say ‘I would never have been able to do what you have done.’ He went out of the way to appreciate my work and that is a very big thing for me,” Vishal recalled, adding, “I felt such people should exist in the world who appreciate others so much. We ended up speaking half an hour and it was a lovely conversation. After that he texted me to catch up and we did meet.”

“The news of Sidharth’s death came two-three days after that and it was shocking. I am very disturbed and still questioning the universe about what happened. I can only pray to God that Sidharth remains like he was even in heaven. I adore him for what he did for me. He didn’t have to call or meet me but he did. This incident will stay with me for a lifetime,” Vishal concluded.

Vishal is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show airs on Colors TV.