Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9: Have been assured my past won’t be used to create drama

Dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, is set to premiere on July 19. Apart from real-life couples, the series, for the first time, has also opened doors for former couples. Bankrolled by Salman Khan, the show will see Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar as the judges.

Vishal Aditya Singh, who will be seen participating with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, recently sat down with indianexpress.com to share what made him take up Nach Baliye 9, equation with his ex and more.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

How did you convince yourself to participate in Nach Baliye 9 with your ex-partner?

Honestly, I had initially declined the offer for I didn’t know how it will all get projected. On Indian television, there is always a fear of things being spiced up for drama. But I have worked with the Star team earlier in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and even hosted a couple of segments in its in-house award shows. The team assured me that they wouldn’t use my past to create drama. They gave me that security and so I finally relented. I have always loved Nach Baliye, and I thought it was a big opportunity for me. I couldn’t let it go because of this one hindrance.

How has been your equation with your former girlfriend after you both parted ways?

We have not been in talking terms. Our relationship has been no less than a roller coaster ride. We would break up and then patch up often. I was actually clueless in the relationship. After a point, I was made to realise that I wasn’t worthy of her. That’s when I knew this was not meant to be. The time I was with her, I was always put down. I had lost all my positivity and the will to grow. Honestly, I wasn’t happy with her at all and knew she was not the right one.

So wouldn’t it be tough to work together again?

We have worked together earlier so I am used to it. But to tell you honestly, I did not enjoy even working with her. I like hardworking and passionate people. Be it work or love, you need to have that junoon (determination). I am a little scared because we don’t have the same work style. Let’s see how it all goes in the competition.

This is a couple-based show, where both partners have to put in equal efforts. Are you scared that the differences might cost you the trophy?

I am terrified of that thought. I know I will make my mark and win the show. But I am scared that her reluctance might take us down. It’s a two-wheel ride, and we both have to move together. This was also one of the reasons I didn’t want to participate. But then I am prepared and I know I will do whatever it takes to win the show. Rest, I trust God and my hard work.

What’s your take on the new format?

I think it’s very exciting. Exes work even in films but then the project is not promoted on their past relationship. It’s only on the small screen that the ex-factor is being highlighted. It’s because one knows that it will attract eyeballs. The fun part is that no one knows what will happen in the show. Not just in format but also relationships. Some exes might come together or seeing them, the real couples might just drift apart (laughs).

So is there a chance of reconciliation for you and your partner?

I am done with her and the relationship. I will never want to get back with her. I don’t hate her or have a grudge against her, I just know I will never be happy with her.

Have you always been inclined towards dance?

I love dancing. But after I took up the show, I realised how tough it is to dance on counts. It’s really a challenge and I am trying my best. I know that once I ace dancing, I will be a complete package to become a hero.

Your performance in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala has found you a new fan following. Do you feel that will help you garner more votes?

It is because of the audience’s love that I have reached this position. From my first show, they have continued to shower love on me. I want to do well in the competition so that they give me love and votes, and help me win the show.

Apart from Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain, will, reportedly be seen in Nach Baliye 9.