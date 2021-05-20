Vishal Aditya Singh on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: ‘Every guy dreams of doing such stunts since childhood’

Vishal Aditya Singh has become something of a pro at reality shows. Fresh from his experience of Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13, he is now a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. However, it is more due to necessity than choice. Vishal had his heart set on doing a fiction show next but given that few are being launched during the coronavirus pandemic, he did the next best thing — jumped on the KKK bandwagon. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he said the daredevil stunts one is expected to perform in Khatron Ke Khiladi are an add-on as ‘every guy dreams of doing such stunts since childhood’.

“I did want to act but nothing good materialised. And then I was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is one of the most fun shows that we have. I have always enjoyed action, and would have given anything to do it for a film or show. And here, I get to do them as part of a competition. What else could I have asked for?,” he shared with a smile.

As an animal lover, Vishal Aditya Singh is not scared to attempt tasks with them, however, he did reveal his biggest fears. “I just can’t stand lizards. It’s the only reptile that I don’t want to be around. Also, I am a little worried about water tasks. Since childhood, I was told to stay away from water as I might drown. That fear is ingrained in me, and while I enjoy being in the pool, I would be a little scared to do tasks in the ocean. However, I have decided to fight it and at least give it a try. Even if I don’t win the challenge I might get rid off my fears.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713)

The Chandrakanta actor said that with the lockdown in Maharashtra, he did not even get a chance to brush up his swimming or even workout. Sharing that the unpreparedness could be a drawback for most contestants, he is hopeful that everyone would be mentally prepared for the challenges ahead.

“As humans, we have a tendency to adapt and I think knowing we have limited resources, everyone would have taken an alternative means to work on their strength. As for me, I have mentally decided to not give up any task and make sure I enjoy myself. I also want to experience most tasks and if I like something, I would request Rohit sir to let me attempt it once,” said Vishal.

Talking about his expectations from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the Begusarai actor said, “I want to win the show. I am going in with a positive mind and trying to stay calm, even when I am jumping with excitement. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I want to make the most of it. Honestly, I have ‘Dhoom dhoom’ track playing in my mind. I just can’t wait for the roller coaster ride to begin.”

Apart from Vishal Aditya Singh, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also has Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants.