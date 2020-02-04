Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Vishal Aditya Singh is out of Bigg Boss 13. Vishal Aditya Singh is out of Bigg Boss 13.

Host Salman Khan on Monday evicted Vishal Aditya Singh from Bigg Boss 13. Singh was nominated alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh. Before the elimination, Salman pulled a fast one on Gill, saying she has been evicted.

This week saw the connections of housemates entering the house for a fun time. After winning the task, Vikas Gupta, who was Shukla’s connection, and Gill’s brother Shehbaz saved Arti from eviction.

Vishal Aditya Singh had entered the reality show as a wild card contestant after the mid-season finale. While he seemed like a strong contestant, the entry of his former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli left him shaken. Time and again, Tuli and Singh indulged in ugly fights. A couple of weeks back, Tuli was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 after she hit Singh with a frying pan.

Apart from Tuli, Singh’s contribution to the game was very less. While he started his journey as a friend of Sidharth Shukla, their bond soon turned sour, and Singh’s loyalties shifted towards Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Wanting to support his friends, Singh recently cheated in a task where he was the sanchalak, a move that was slammed by housemates and even host Salman Khan.

Before entering the show, Vishal Aditya Singh had told indianexpress.com that he was offered Bigg Boss before launch. He, however, couldn’t take it up then. “I am sharing this for the first time that I was offered Bigg Boss before Nach Baliye 9. But since I had just done a show on Star Plus (Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala), I decided to pick the dance show. The experience in Nach Baliye has no hand in me getting this show. But then yes, the makers must have been assured that I was perfect for the show, and so they were keen to get me on board. And I am thankful that I picked it up now as I have an increased fan following, who I know, will definitely support me in my stint on Bigg Boss,” he said.

Bigg Boss 13 will air its finale on February 15. The contestants who are still competing for the trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

