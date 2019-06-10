Vish actor Debina Bonnerjee: Indians has always enjoyed mythical and supernatural stories

Debina Bonnerjee is back on the small screen with Colors drama Vish. The actor will be seen playing a vishkanya Vishaili, who would take up the avatar of a human, Sabrina.

Also starring Krrip Kapur Suri, Vishal Vashishtha and Sana Khan, the fantasy drama goes on air today.

Debina Bonnerjee recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about the supernatural genre, playing a mythical role and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What made you take up Vish?

I have done quite a number of roles but this is something really new. It’s a multidimensional character. Vishaili or Sabrina is an antagonist with a twist. She has supernatural powers and the reactions she gets from people is really fun.

Do you feel these kinds of shows promote superstition?

Indians have always been interested in mythical and supernatural tales. While we all talk about Aladdin and Alif Laila, it is all Arabian tales. Vishkanyas and Naagins are our original mythical characters. As kids, we have all heard tales of magic and enjoyed it thoroughly. It didn’t make us superstitious or traumatize us. It actually helped us expand our imagination. Personally, I love watching and hearing these stories. I think it is really entertaining.

You have had a long journey in the television industry. Do you feel lucky that you are still getting a chance to play such glamorous roles?

Absolutely. And I feel it is only because I worked really hard and had the patience to wait. From the time I started, I had the attitude of not being complacent. I work on every project as it is my first show and give it all. Even when I am not working, I try to push the boundary and attempt something new, be it art or fitness forms. I want the audience and industry to be surprised with every role I do. It is important to work towards creating a better version of yourself. God is kind and he will surely give you the best.

You started your journey playing Sita in Ramayan and now you are playing a negative role. As an actor, what kind of roles challenge you more?

I think real characters are most challenging. It is easier for me to act but playing a real character can be tough. But in the coming times, I want to do more realistic roles.

It is the first time you are working with Krip, Vishal and Sana. How is the equation with them?

I am having a great time working with them. The best part is that my character has a different equation with each and so I get to do different things. It is very interesting to work on this show and I am sure, the audience will find it much more interesting to watch.

The show is in the late-night slot. Do you feel this will affect viewership?

As an actor, we don’t have much say on the timings of the show. That is the producers and channel’s prerogative. Whatever be the slot, since we don’t have a stylish, sexy and enthralling show on television now, people will definitely enjoy watching Vish.

Do you enjoy watching horror shows and films?

Gurmeet (Chaudhary) and I love watching horror films. It is just that my eyes are shut for the maximum time. It is fun when we see these films as he has to literally convince me to open my eyes.

What was Gurmeet’s reaction to the first look of your show?

He loved it. When I did the look test, Gurmeet was more confident than me that it will get through. He was convinced and encouraged me for the show. It is just that recently he told me that he always knew I could do it as I am playing myself onscreen (laughs). That’s how husbands are!