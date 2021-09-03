scorecardresearch
Fact Check: Viral video does not show Sidharth Shukla suffering a heart attack in gym

After the news of Sidharth Shukla's death broke, a false video was tweeted with the caption “Actor #SiddharthShukla Dies Of an Heart Attack” (graphic warning), and a Facebook post with 2,900 views described the video as “CCTV footage” of Shukla’s death.

By: Reuters |
September 3, 2021 9:35:28 am
Sidharth ShuklaSidharth Shukla was 40. (Photo: sidharth_shukla/Twitter)

Disturbing footage of a man experiencing a cardiac arrest does not show the late TV actor Sidharth Shukla, as was falsely claimed on social media. Social media buzzed with reports that Shukla, a popular television and film actor in India, had died in Mumbai on Sep. 2 at the age of 40. While the cause of his death is unclear, but section of media reported Shukla died from a heart attack.

Also Read |Actor who defied odds, Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

After the news broke, a video was tweeted with the caption “Actor #SiddharthShukla Dies Of an Heart Attack” (graphic warning), and a Facebook post with 2,900 views described the video as “CCTV footage” of Shukla’s death.

The video shows a man visibly unwell. He collapses at the end of the video.

A reverse-search showed that the video depicted a similar, but unrelated, event. Websites reported on Aug. 30, 2021 that the clip showed an unidentified man suffer a heart attack at a gym in Bengaluru.

Also Read |Sidharth Shukla’s team releases statement on behalf of family, requests privacy: ‘We are in pain’

The footage was also posted on Facebook by a daily Hindi newspaper with a timestamp showing ‘25.08’, suggesting the video was filmed eight days before Shukla’s death.

An external fact check by The Quint also concluded that the video was a week old and said they had police confirmation the incident took place in Bengaluru.

It is clear that this video was miscaptioned. This video shows an unidentified man experiencing a heart attack in Bengaluru, not the late Indian actor Sidharth Shukla.

