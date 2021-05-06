Viraf Patel ties the knot with Saloni Khanna, gives her a rubber band instead of wedding ring

Viraf Patel and Saloni Khanna tied the knot on May 6. (Photo: PR)

Naamkarann actor Viraf Patel tied the knot with girlfriend Saloni Khanna on Thursday. The couple had a court marriage in Mumbai’s Bandra.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Viraf, he was all set to join a family zoom meeting. Stating that it is the need of the hour, the actor shared that they have been wanting to get married for a long time, and realising that a big fat wedding was not possible even in the coming months, they opted for a court marriage.

“Given the uncertain times, we wanted to give certainty to ourselves. We hope to make the marriage meaningful and worthy,” shared the Ek Boond Ishq actor.

Interestingly, instead of a wedding ring, Viraf gave his bride a rubber band. “What to do! Everything is shut. I am just glad Saloni hasn’t beaten me up,” quipped the actor.

The couple opted for matching white outfits for the wedding and looked ethereal as they posed for photographers. While Saloni picked a saree with a glamorous blouse, Viraf looked dashing in his formals. The ceremony was only attended by three friends who also acted as witnesses.

Viraf Patel and Saloni Khanna met each other during an online show a couple of years ago and instantly struck a friendship. The actors got engaged on February 20.

On the work front, Viraf Patel was last seen in Koi Jaane Na, while Saloni played a pivotal role in The Raikar Case.