Vir Das to star in American series Country Eastern

Actor-comedian Vir Das is going international, once again. Vir is all set to film his upcoming series for FOX titled Country Eastern. The comedy show will also be executive-produced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.

Speaking about the show, Vir said in a statement, “It’s an exciting brand new project that is in the works and I’m happy to announce that the series is now being developed. The writing of the series is currently on. I’m excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom have an envious body of work. It’s a unique comedy and I’m looking forward to filming the series soon.”

The official synopsis of Country Eastern reads, “The show is about a young wealthy man from India who moves to America to restart his life with his family. In an attempt to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. The only issue is that he’s completely s**t at it. He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about.”

Apart from starring as the lead in Country Eastern, Vir Das is also producing and writing it. Sam Laybourne, who has written episodes in shows like Arrested Development and Cougar Town, is the showrunner.