Vineeta Singh has Shark Tank reunion with Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal: ‘Nothing beats the warmth of my incredible co-sharks…’

Vineeta Singh of Shark Tank fame had a grand reunion with her fellow ‘sharks’. Vineeta, who is a CEO of a popular cosmetics brand, shared photos from a party that was thrown by fellow shark, Peyush Bansal. Vinita shared a video that captured some merry moments from the bash, and had a message for her fellow Shark Tank investors, calling them ‘the best part’ of the show.

The party was hosted by Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and wife Nidhi to celebrate the birthday of their son, Ivaan. Along with Vineeta and her two sons, former Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta and wife Priya, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, MamaEarth founder Ghazal Alagh and husband Varun also attended the party. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, was not present at the bash.

Vineeta wrote, “Outside the tank, nothing beats the warmth of my incredible co-sharks. This is really the best part of @sharktank.india. Thank you @peyushbansal @nidhimittal1307 for the epic reunion and @ashneer.grover @madsj30 for your warmest hospitality! Great to hang with @boatxaman @piadagger @ghazalalagh @varunalagh @namitathapar & mega missed @agmittal @anchalkumar24.”

A few days ago, Ashneer had posted photos with Peyush, Aman and Vineeta from the bash. He wrote, “Thanks @peyushbansal for a great party ! Wish your son Ivaan a great birthday and successful life ahead. Always fun to catch up with fellow Sharks. #sharktankindia.”

Shark Tank India was the Indian version of the popular American business reality show, where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their product to the sharks, who decide whether they want to invest in it or not. The show launched in India last December, and has been renewed for a Season 2.