Exclusive | Sugar’s Vineeta Singh on how Shark Tank India changed her life: ‘My kids ask, why people want a photo with you’

Shark Tank India launched its latest season earlier this month, and it is a new beast in the latest iteration. The ‘sharks’, an unknown commodity in the poplar culture till last year, are now stars in their own right. As the stories of a number of businesses from India found a platform, the ‘sharks’ too have found a huge fan following.

Sugar cosmetics’ co-founder Vineeta Singh, who has returns for the second season, shares she had decided to be part of season 2 as soon as the first one wrapped up. “There’s so much to learn not just for entrepreneurs, but also sharks. There was no way I wouldn’t have been back,” Vineeta told indianexpress.com.

She mentioned that the new season would be “bigger, grander, more dramatic, more emotional and more hilarious”, adding that it will have all elements to make it super successful. Vineeta also revealed that she enjoyed shooting for season 2 more, and hopes that the audiences too would enjoy watching it.

She terms the love that the show and the sharks received ‘unprecedented’, the businesswoman said, “I had no idea that we would get so much love and respect. It reached my office complex, the security, staff and even the helps. Whether it is a person who is 80-plus or kids, Shark Tank India found an audience in all of them. I am really happy that entrepreneurship has become a part of mainstream conversations. India is finally realising the true value of businesses.”

Vineeta Singh shared that it would be difficult to pick one big fan moment but shared that it started very early on. Recalling a heartwarming incident, she shared, “I was with my kids in a park when an eight-year-old spotted me from her building. She came down, spoke to me about her love for the show, and shared how she wanted to be an entrepreneur when she grows up. That’s the moment I realised the impact the show has. It was far bigger than the investment and businesses that we invested in. And that is what really is going to matter in the long run.”

While she enjoys the adulation, the celebrity entrepreneur revealed that her kids wonder how their mother became so popular. “They ask why people want a photo with you,” she laughed, as she spoke about her sons, who are four and eight, respectively. “I make sure I watch the show with them. It’s a pretty exciting experience for me. Also, at such a young age, they are learning so much. They already know most of the basic things about Sugar and have developed an understanding of revenue and profits. They also know the other sharks and it’s all such a sweet feeling.”

Vineeta Singh further discussed about ‘her personal and professional partner’ Kaushik Mukherjee. Sharing that initially, it was a challenge working with each other, they’ve found a way. “Fundamentally we did not work together because we were married. We have immense respect for each other about what they get to the table. We also have a lot of complementary skills and so make a fantastic team. There were initially a lot of disagreements but that mutual trust has stayed alive. We struggled with drawing the boundary as bedroom conversations were about ‘bank mein kitna paisa hai’. With time we realised that we couldn’t feel bad about it. We were discussing our kids’ parent-teacher meeting at work so it’s all fine. I think entrepreneurship is not about balance but finding harmony,” she said.

Talking about his feedback to her Shark Tank India experience, the businesswoman said that her husband has always been ‘frank and very direct’. She said, “He always tells me what he liked and what I could have done better. Also, I must credit this to him as he was honestly the one, who made me do the show. No one knew how it would pan out and I wasn’t too sure but he encouraged me to go ahead, and take big bets. I am so grateful that he had the conviction,” Vineeta concluded.

Apart from Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 2 has Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain as sharks.