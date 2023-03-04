Vineeta Singh recalls moving to Mumbai on a salary of Rs 10,000: ‘It was hard because I had to figure…’

Shark Tank India fame Vineeta Singh recently opened up about the struggles she went through when she moved to Mumbai at the age of 23. Vineeta is the co-founder of Sugar cosmetics. She was a part of the first season of the TV show and returned to it for the second season as well. She is co-judging the show along with Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar.

In a latest interview with Pinkvilla, Vineeta revealed how she fell in love with Mumbai after moving to the city at the age of 23. Though the initial days were tough, since she moved to the city during monsoon, she got a hang of it really soon. Vineeta moved from Delhi to Mumbai after her graduation at the age of 23 with her new start up where her salary was just Rs 10,000.

Sharing the struggle she had to undergo during her initial days in the city, Vineeta said, “It was hard because at that time, I really had to figure a way out to live independently, which means renting a house and getting your help in place and all of that at the first salary of Rs 10,000. So the first few months were really hard.” However, later Vineeta’s salary improved to Rs 50,000 which “seemed like a luxury” to her.

Vineeta believes she moved to Mumbai at the “worst” time. She added, “I moved in July, which is probably the worst time anybody can choose to move in Mumbai because the next two-three months is like monsoon, and there’s seepage in the house and getting a rickshaw is so hard, and you have to walk like a kilometre before you get rejections by 100 rickshaw drivers. I think before all the 100 VC rejections, I got 100 rickshaw driver rejections in my whole journey.”

At that point, Vineeta thought, “What is the city?” since she had come from Delhi which had “broader roads, faster traffic and only a month-long monsoon”. However, she grew fonder of Mumbai because of its “amazing people”. She liked the idea of being able to go for a run at 3 or 4 in the night without feeling unsafe. “I have had times when the car gets stuck in a manhole and people stop in the middle of the rain and help you pull the car out which can happen nowhere else in the world,” she said, adding how she believes Mumbai is quite similar to an entrepreneur as it never slows down.