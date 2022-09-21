Vindu Dara Singh remembers how Raju Srivastava sent flowers to his home days before Bigg Boss 3 finale: ‘He was sure I will win’

After fighting for 41 days, Raju Srivastava breathed his last on Wednesday at AIIMS in Delhi. He had been in the ICU after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym. As family and friends condole his death, his Bigg Boss 3 co-contestant Vindu Dara Singh remembered him with happy memories. “He spread happiness, and I am sure he will live on forever through his comedy. Everyone will always remember him with a smile,” he told indianexpress.com.

Vindu revealed that he had known Raju ever since the latter entered the industry. He was happy that the two were also chosen for the same season. “Having him on the show was an asset not only for the channel but also for the contestants. He woke up each day and made us laugh. The audience too got a break from the fights and saw something positive thanks to him. He was so full of life and changed the environment completely.”

The actor revealed that Raju too had a different side, which viewers never witnessed. “He had a huge fight with KRK once on the show, which was edited out. He gave him the taste of his own medicine and put him in place. Given Raju is always funny, we were all shocked to see him angry,” Vindu remembered. While Vindu had won the season, Raju ended his journey in the eighth spot.

Raju Srivastava’s note for Vindu Dara Singh in Bigg Boss 3. (Photo: Vindu/Instagram) Raju Srivastava’s note for Vindu Dara Singh in Bigg Boss 3. (Photo: Vindu/Instagram)

He further went on to share a rather sweet incident that shows the love the two shared. A few days before the Bigg Boss 3 finale, Raju sent flowers to Vindu’s wife and father. They were left taken aback since the results were yet to be announced. “When I asked him why did you do it, he was like, I knew you would win. I was arguing that if I had lost, it would have been so embarrassing but he said there was no way I would get defeated. That’s the person Raju was, such a kind soul with a big heart. I will really miss him a lot, he was a great human being. I still use his line ‘Jackwa aur Jilwa’ when I go on stage,” Vindu shared on an emotional note.

He also shared how the comedian mimicked Amitabh Bachchan in the house, who was also the host of the reality show that year. Vindu shared that Big B was really fond of Raju, and had been worried about his health. He added that the superstar had been praying for Raju’s health and keeping a constant check.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the great dara singh comic (@thegreatdarasingh)

While work kept both of them busy most of the time, Vindu shared that he and Raju Srivastava always stayed connected. “He himself came forward and said that he’ll launch my father’s comic book. He didn’t even charge any money,” he shared. The gang from Bigg Boss including Bakhtiyar Irani, Rohit Verma, Ismail Darbar, Aditi Goawariker, Tanaaz Irani, Poonam Dhillon, and Claudia Celsi, among others would often catch up and chat about their heydays on the show. Vindu shared that everyone is saddened to lose Raju.

Also Read | Raju Srivastava used wit and satire to critique the human condition

In conclusion, Vindu Dara Singh said that people who have gone through surgeries and have stents in their bodies should be careful. He said that while Raju was a fit person otherwise, he had a number of stents. “The exertion while working out must have triggered something in the body. I just wish he had taken it a little easier,” he shared, adding that he’s also upset about how he had to go away. “You put someone on the ventilator, and that gives a ray of hope to the family. There should be a way where they know if he’ll recover or not. His family had been praying and hoping for him to come back. I hope God gives them strength to overcome this tragic loss.”

Advertisement

Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife and two children.