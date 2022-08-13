Vindu Dara Singh recalls Raju Srivastava’s Bigg Boss journey: ‘He really gave KRK a piece of his mind’

August 13, 2022 4:18:41 pm
Comedian Raju Srivastava, who had a heart attack on Wednesday, has had a long journey on television in films. Raju was a part of television’s most popular reality show Bigg Boss during the show’s third season. Recently, his co-contestant Vindu Dara Singh remembered their time together and shared that on the show, Raju was “full of life and always made everyone laugh.”
He told IANS, “He is a happy soul and because of him my Bigg Boss journey was much easier. He would make me laugh the entire day, in fact, all of us.” Vindu went on to win the show and Raju reached the top 8.
Vindu recalled that the environment of the Bigg Boss house was such that people end up fighting each other but even amid all of that stress, Raju always made everyone laugh. Vindu recalled that Raju had a huge fight with Kamaal R Khan on the show but it was never telecast because of its “dangerous content.”
Vindu shared, “I still remember his fight with Kamaal Rashid Khan. And that time, I was shocked to see him angry. He got angry and really showed KRK his place. But they didn’t telecast that because there was lots of dangerous content in that.” He added, “When you think of such a person you think of all the comedy fun. But when he was angry, he really gave KRK a piece of his mind.”
Vindu said that he spoke to Raju’s son a couple of days ago and he sounded very “tensed.” “I am not troubling them by calling again and again because doctors are trying their best and we just hope he recovers soon. Please pray for him and his family,” he concluded.
राजू श्रीवास्तव जी की हालत स्थिर है ।
अफ़वाहों पर ध्यान न दें ।
उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ के लिए प्रार्थना करते रहें ।
Raju Srivastava Ji’s health is stable and doctors are treating him.
Please ignore any kind of rumours.
Kindly pray for him.#RajuSrivastava #RajuSrivastav
— Raju Srivastava (@iRajuSrivastava) August 13, 2022
A statement released by Raju’s family on Saturday said that his condition is stable. “Raju Srivastava Ji’s health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him.”
