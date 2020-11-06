Vindu Dara Singh on Bigg Boss 14: Contestants are not being real

Vindu Dara Singh lifted the Bigg Boss 3 trophy. (Photo: Vindu Dara Singh/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh is one of the most loyal fans of the reality show. From sharing his opinions, taking digs at contestants and giving an insider’s take on the happenings, Vindu’s Twitter handle is quite active every season. Last year, he even visited the house to support his favourite Sidharth Shukla.

The latest season of Bigg Boss is currently on air, and while it hasn’t managed to make much noise, the contestants are trying hard to create drama inside. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vindu Dara Singh shared he has not been following the season regularly. “I followed the season till the Toofani Seniors were around. Then I was away for work, and now with so much negativity in the show, you don’t want to immediately jump into it. Also, there’s too much content being released right now and less time. You can’t be on your device the whole day,” shared the former winner.

For Vindu, there is something amiss this season. Sharing that while the contestants are quite interesting, it’s their game that is not making a mark. He shared, “From what I saw in the initial days, they are all very strong. However, I feel they are not being real and rather putting on an act. They have come with a lot of premeditated plans, which clearly doesn’t work on Bigg Boss.”

He added that contestants cannot outwit the makers, as they have been doing this for years. And because they are not being themselves, there is hardly any fun on the show. According to him, the show cannot be played or won with a formula.

Many often criticise the reality show for picking only television faces. Earlier, it had celebrities from different fields coming in, which made audiences curious.

However, Vindu Dara Singh shared that it’s not professions but people who make the show an interesting one. While he doesn’t have a favourite, he added that Eijaz Khan is standing out because of his different personality. Sharing that wild cards Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik are his friends, he added, “I couldn’t manage to see Kavita in the show as she got eliminated too soon. And now, I really want to see how Aly does on Bigg Boss. He is a very chilled out and relaxed person, and it would be fun to see him in the madhouse.”

The Bigg Boss winner further shared that since last season was highly entertaining, there are bound to be comparisons, and that could have an ill effect on the show. He also feels that given season 13 wrapped up earlier this year, viewers did not even get enough time to get over it.

On asked what is the kind of difference he sees in the reality show compared to his times, the actor, last seen in Nach Baliye 9, said that contestants in the earlier season had no reference, and thus were real. “It has been more than a decade now that the show is on air. Most have seen or at least know what will work, and come with plans to gain limelight. However, as I earlier said, the makers are also in the business for long, and know how to bust their game. While everything is good this time, there is something amiss, and it’s hard to understand what,” concluded Vindu Dara Singh.

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors.

