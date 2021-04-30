Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan-Sneha Shukla wedding: ‘Missed having friends and family with us’

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actor Vikram Singh Chauhan tied the knot with girlfriend Sneha Shukla on Friday. The wedding happened in Dehradun with only close family members around. Sharing the first photograph from the wedding ceremony on social media, the actor announced that they have become ‘official’.

Vikram mentioned how the couple did not want to have a grand celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic, and instead opted for a small intimate ceremony. He also shared how he missed not having their friends and family around them on their special day.

“We just became official – With the blessings of our parents and God – Sneha and I entered into a new phase of our life. Amidst all that’s going on we decided not to have any grand celebration, but have a small intimate ceremony, though we missed having our friends and family with us on our special day. Thank you for all the love ❤️,” wrote the actor.

In an interview, the Ek Deewana Tha actor spoke about his love story. He revealed that Sneha was technically his boss in office, and encouraged him to pursue his dreams. They started off as friends and soon fell in love, as a natural progression. Vikram also shared that they planned to tie the knot last year but owing to the lockdown, they had to postpone it. However, they did not want to postpone the wedding again, and thus went ahead with just their parents around.

“All of us present at the wedding got our RT PCR tests done along with antigen tests. Even the pandits and the photographers were tested. We were able to enjoy the wedding rituals and understand them better way since we had a lot of time,” he told ETimes, while speaking about his ‘relaxed’ wedding festivities.

The couple had planned to go to the Maldives for their honeymoon, however, have now cancelled their trip and are spending time in Vikram’s hometown.