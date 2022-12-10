Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala: ‘Sidharth Shukla’s performance changed my perception towards Bigg Boss’

On Friday night, Bigg Boss 16 introduced Vikkas Manaktala as the second wildcard contestant. The Left Right Left actor created quite a stir as soon as he entered the house with his honest feedback towards the housemates. Ahead of stepping into the house, Vikkas spoke to indianexpress.com and shared that the success of BB16 and his desire to bring fore his different side led him to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted show. He also mentioned how he was nervous as well as excited about the new stint.

Commenting on why he’s stepping inside mid-season, Vikkas said, “I was approached at the start of the season and five times before that but things did not work out then. Also, I wasn’t quite open to the show. Honestly, after seeing Sidharth Shukla, my perception changed towards Bigg Boss. Also, the way Salman Khan conducts himself with so much honesty, I decided to finally say yes. For people who know me, I am very to the face and thought this would be my way to connect with fans. I have isolated myself all these years and have always been shy, and I want to change that about myself.”

He added that fans have always seen him as an actor and it’s the first time his real side would come up. “It’s an experiment for me, and I hope the audiences like me,” he added. Given wildcards have never managed to win reality shows, Vikkas claimed that he will change the belief. Stating that he’s here to create history, he shared that he has full belief that he will emerge as the winner. Coming to the season, he shared that while there is a mixed bunch of housemates, the show has been doing fabulously well. “You can hate it, love it but cannot ignore it.”

Coming to the contestants, Vikkas mentioned how he’s not entering with any preconceived notions about the contestants and hopes to bond with everyone. However, he did name Abdu Rozik and Ankit Gupta as people who he’d want to connect with.

Over the years, Vikkas Manaktala has become notorious about throwing tantrums on set. He shared that people have a perception of him, even before knowing his side, and hopes to break that image via Bigg Boss 16. “Every coin has another side, and I will tell you, I have never behaved difficult without a reason. I always believe in putting my side with the utmost respect but sometimes people do not understand the language of love. Also, I am often into the tunnel of my characters, do not switch off, and tend to get intense. However, Covid-19 has really changed me, and I want to accept life with open arms,” he said.

Lastly, fans believe that Bigg Boss is a biased show, and often pushes its ‘faces’ ahead. However, the actor said that one may not be in a position to always understand what happens behind the screen. “Ab tak show khatam nahi hua hai (The show is yet to get over), so let’s see what happens. Also, this time Bigg Boss is playing the game himself so everything is at the last gear. Right now, without thinking too much, I want to just enjoy my time.”

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.