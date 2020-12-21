Vikas Gupta to re-enter Bigg Boss 14, Manu Punjabi to make an exit

Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta had entered Bigg Boss 14 as challengers. (Photo: Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi/Instagram)

After Kashmera Shah’s exit from Bigg Boss 14, some new twists await fans of the show. Vikas Gupta, who was ousted last week after he pushed co-contestant Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, will re-enter Bigg Boss on Monday. Also, Manu Punjabi is set to exit the show after an injury.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that Vikas’ exit hasn’t gone down well with fans and host Salman Khan. Given Arshi’s repeated provocation and ’emotional torture’, Vikas’ action was deemed fair by many. The makers recently sat down with Gupta, who readily agreed to come back.

In the latest promo released by Colors, ‘Mastermind’ Vikas Gupta is seen entering the Bigg Boss house much to the shock of other contestants. Fuming at his comeback, Arshi Khan is seen talking ill about him, and even calls him “irritating”. Vikas, on his part, claims that he was initially scared of any kind of blackmail. And now, since all his secrets are out, he will play the game fearlessly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

On the other hand, Manu Punjabi, who recently suffered a leg injury, will be seen exiting the show tonight. Sources maintain that it will be a temporary medical leave for Manu.

The Bigg Boss 14 house currently hosts Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and challengers Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd