Vikas Gupta to enter Bigg Boss 12

After the ‘samundari lootere’ task, Bigg Boss 12 will see another task that will lead to more conflicts and drama in the house. Taking charge of the task will be Vikas Gupta, the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11. The artiste confirmed to indianexpress.com that he shot for the episode last night.

A source from the show further shared with us, “Vikas will enter the show as part of the statue activity. The finalist of the last season will share his take on the contestants and give them some gyaan on how to play better. He will also pull up people who are playing a dirty game in the house. Vikas will not be interacting with the inmates as they will be in a statue state. But he will definitely shake them up with his words.”

Vikas has been sharing his views about Bigg Boss 12 on his social media account. While Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar are his friends, he has been vocal about enjoying Urvashi Vani and Deepak Thakur’s game. On the other hand, the mastermind hasn’t taken a liking towards Shivashish Mishra and the Khan sisters – Saba and Somi. Vikas will definitely have pearls of wisdom to share with the housemates, over their performance in the previous task.

Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel were part of the first task in the show. With the show said to be lacking in entertainment quotient, seems like makers are playing smart by getting these popular celebrities on board.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

