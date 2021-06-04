Vikas Gupta tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus. Sharing that he is quarantining at home, the producer-host requested everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

In an Instagram post, Vikas shared that he has been careful, but there might have been a lapse. The Ace of Space host added that being positive is not always good and ‘in this case absolutely not’.

“I have really been careful but there might have been a lapse. Have tested positive for covid . If anyone fo you have been in contact with me please do watch out for the symptoms and get yourself tested. I hope none of you have to but incase you need any help or information do leave a message and I shall do the best I can. Stay safe,” he wrote.

Vikas Gupta’s friends and colleagues showered him with love and wished for his speedy recovery. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan wrote, “Get well soonest 🤗🤗🤗,” while Jaan Kumar Sanu commented, “Get well soon Vikas Bhai @lostboyjourney 💙😇.” Others like Shefali Bagga, Deepika Singh, Manish Naggdev, Nausheen Ali Sardar and Vindhya Tiwari also posted get well soon messages on Vikas’ post.

Having started his career as a creative in Balaji Telefilms, Vikas Gupta turned producer with The Serial on Channel V. After helming successful youth shows, he joined MTV and &TV as a programming head. He became an overnight sensation after participating in Bigg Boss 11.