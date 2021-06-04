scorecardresearch
Friday, June 04, 2021
Vikas Gupta tests positive for coronavirus

As Vikas Gupta shared the health update, friends and colleagues showered him with love and wished for his speedy recovery.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
June 4, 2021 3:03:55 pm
vikas gupta, covid 19Vikas Gupta is in home quarantine. (Photo: Colors)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus. Sharing that he is quarantining at home, the producer-host requested everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

In an Instagram post, Vikas shared that he has been careful, but there might have been a lapse. The Ace of Space host added that being positive is not always good and ‘in this case absolutely not’.

“I have really been careful but there might have been a lapse. Have tested positive for covid . If anyone fo you have been in contact with me please do watch out for the symptoms and get yourself tested. I hope none of you have to but incase you need any help or information do leave a message and I shall do the best I can. Stay safe,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Vikas Gupta’s friends and colleagues showered him with love and wished for his speedy recovery. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan wrote, “Get well soonest 🤗🤗🤗,” while Jaan Kumar Sanu commented, “Get well soon Vikas Bhai @lostboyjourney 💙😇.” Others like Shefali Bagga, Deepika Singh, Manish Naggdev, Nausheen Ali Sardar and Vindhya Tiwari also posted get well soon messages on Vikas’ post.

Having started his career as a creative in Balaji Telefilms, Vikas Gupta turned producer with The Serial on Channel V. After helming successful youth shows, he joined MTV and &TV as a programming head. He became an overnight sensation after participating in Bigg Boss 11.

