Vikas Gupta: I fall in love with people regardless of their gender

Vikas Gupta came out on Saturday evening during a live session with his fans. (Photo: Vikas Gupta/Twitter) Vikas Gupta came out on Saturday evening during a live session with his fans. (Photo: Vikas Gupta/Twitter)

Vikas Gupta took to Twitter on Saturday and shared that he is bisexual. The producer and former Bigg Boss contestant tweeted, “Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out.”

Vikas also went live on his Instagram account recently and candidly spoke on a variety of subjects, including his sexuality, and the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. He started off the live by talking about his bond with Sushant Singh Rajput and how he was seeking help from him right when he was in need of it.

As the video proceeded, Vikas Gupta discussed with his followers the bullying he has faced on social media. He called out Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan in the video for putting him through “mental torture.”

The producer clarified that he has never been involved in any casting couch and asked the actors to come out and speak if they ever went through such a situation.

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out 😊 pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020

“It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extent. I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to,” Vikas mentioned.

He thanked his mother, Karan Kundrra and Ekta Kapoor for providing him constant support in his journey.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd