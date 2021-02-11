Vikas Gupta seeks apology from Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan

Vikas Gupta, on Wednesday, shared a video on his social media page demanding a public apology from Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma. He also slammed Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker for levelling false allegations against him.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Gupta wrote that people have been targeting him ever since he came out about his sexuality. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that he would be filing a defamation case against Khoker, and sought a public apology from Sharma and Samthaan for their earlier allegations. Gupta mentioned that all of this has been affecting his work and personal life.

“I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out, I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this. I am putting a stop to all this and filling a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work , personal life and more. #VikasGupta,” he wrote.

Check out Vikas Gupta’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

For the uninitiated, Vikas Khoker had accused Vikas Gupta of seeking sexual favours from him. He even claimed that Gupta had allegedly asked him for nudes. In the latest video, Gupta shared screenshots of his chat with Khoker, where the latter has been trying to constantly reach out to the TV producer. In one of the messages, Khoker also mentioned he is ‘proud of Gupta’ and that he is a ‘fan’. Mentioning that he only met Khoker a few times several years ago, Gupta in the video shared that the Roadies 9 winner has been levelling false allegations against him only to gain publicity.

On the other hand, Vikas Gupta accepted that it was also his fault that he never took such allegations seriously. He mentioned that Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma have tried to scare him with similar false cases earlier, but he never paid heed to them. According to the TV producer, his inaction was taken as his weakness, and others took the liberty of trying to do the same with him. And for the same, he has now sought a public apology from both these actors in the next 24 hours. Gupta threatened that if they do not issue clarifications that their earlier allegations were fake, he will file a case against them. He added that he would share proof against them in case they don’t pay heed to his request for an apology.