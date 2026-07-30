‘Don’t you feel ashamed?’: Vikas Gupta schools Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp 2

In the semi-final week of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, contestants are reuniting with friends, families, and foes. In the latest episode of the show, long-time rivals Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde came face-to-face nine years after their fued on Bigg Boss 11. The reunion, however, was far from cordial as Vikas schooled Shilpa for her actions and statements on the Netflix reality show.

Upon entering Lock Upp as a visitor, Vikas Gupta greeted Harshad Chopda and praised his friendship with Shivangi Joshi. He even hugged Ram Kapoor and praised Shreya Kalra. Lauding Shreya, Vikas said, “You’re playing a fantastic game. Whenever people talk about this show, your name always comes up. But the Madhuriji incident was wrong.” After checking on Shivangi, Vikas turned towards Shilpa Shinde and folded his hands. Greeting Shilpa, Vikas said, “I cannot even give you this respect.”

Also Read: Vikas Gupta filed criminal case against Shilpa Shinde? Here’s what Vikas has to say

He went on to slam the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress and said, “Do you realise how rude you are? And what have you done? The girl standing right beside you (Shivangi Joshi), you said absolutely disgusting things about her. Ram, who is standing there, you talk about being senior artistes. Do you know what she said about you? ‘I’m going to sleep next to that fatso?’ It wasn’t making fun. You are a person like this. The kind of negativity you keep spreading; no one can fix that, Shilpa. You are no longer Shilpaji. You are only Shilpa. Remember that.”

When Shilpa responded, saying, “Still you have come to meet me here?”, Vikas said, “I came here to give you an earful. Because it’s important.”

He also pointed out the remarks Shilpa Shinde made about Shivangi Joshi. Shilpa said, “I only repeated what’s already out there.” Vikas further added, “Let me tell you something. Dragging someone’s personal life this way is so disrespectful. You and Shreya discussed Shivangi’s virginity on national television. Don’t you feel ashamed?”

Vikas Gupta then turned towards Shreya Kalra and said, “That’s where you were going wrong, by the way. Sometimes you are just playing your game, and you could be mean, but when you are with someone like this, whatever you do is bound to come across as wrong. You’ll be ashamed that you made such a huge mistake.”

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When other contestants told Shilpa to give it back to Vikas, the actress said, “Everyone knows what he is. I don’t want to engage with him. I know what I said.” Later, Vikas was given a chance to save one contestant from Akanksha Chamola and Shilpa Shinde. Vikas chose Akanksha.

What did Shilpa Shinde say about Shivangi Joshi?

Right from her entry in the show, Shilpa Shinde has been vocal about her dislike for Shivangi Joshi. In an earlier episode, she likened Shivangi to the possessed Annabelle doll from The Conjuring. Later, during a conversation with Sherya, Shilpa made remarks about Shivangi’s virginity and alleged that she had affairs with all her co-stars. She also brought up Shivangi’s former relationship with actor Kushal Tandon.

Shilpa has also been linking Shivangi to Harshad Chopda. Questioning their bond, Shilpa called them ‘lovebirds’ and even accused Shivangi of manipulating Harshad. Eventhough the two strongly opposed Shilpa’s comments, Shilpa continues to maintain her stance.

Shilpa Shinde-Vikas Gupta rivalry

Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s feud dates back nearly a decade. According to reports, the two had a bitter falling-out during Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa accused Vikas of sabotaging her career, blocking work opportunities, and blacklisting her in the television industry. Vikas, however, denied the allegations. Their rivalry escalated further on Bigg Boss 11. The two frequently clashed on the reality show, trading barbs and calling each other “psycho” before eventually reaching a reluctant truce.

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Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm. The show’s grand finale is expected to happen on August 5.