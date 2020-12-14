Vikas Gupta ousted from Bigg Boss 14

Vikas Gupta is considered the "Mastermind of Bigg Boss". (Photo: Vikas Gupta/Instagram)

‘Mastermind’ Vikas Gupta, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger last weekend, is out of the reality show. He was punished for flouting multiple house rules and use of physical force against co-housemate Arshi Khan.

On Sunday after the Weekend Ka Vaar, Vikas and Arshi indulged in a verbal spat. They even took off their mikes as a sign of protest, and were duly pulled up by Bigg Boss.

In tonight’s episode, the fight will continue with the duo dragging in each other’s families into the conversation. In a fit of anger, Vikas Gupta will push Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. The action will leave all the housemates shocked, and they will rush to save Arushi.

Post the incident, Bigg Boss will ask Vikas Gupta to leave the house on the grounds of using physical force against another housemate.

