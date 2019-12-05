Vikas Gupta on re-entering Bigg Boss: Hope to change the dynamics between contestants

Vikas Gupta will enter Bigg Boss 13 on Thursday. Vikas Gupta will enter Bigg Boss 13 on Thursday.

“I wasn’t supposed to go, it just happened,” shared Vikas Gupta as he geared up to enter Bigg Boss 13. The season 11’s finalist is set to be the new wild card and will enter the house on Thursday. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has recently been extended, and new contestants have been spicing up the drama.

Nicknamed ‘Mastermind’ for his mind games, Gupta was one of the most loved contestants in BB 11. His constant nok-jhoks with Shilpa Shinde gave enough fodder to the show, while his on and off friendship with Hina Khan kept the audience guessing. His presence in the latest season is bound to change the dynamic and for him, he is entering the show to reinvent himself.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vikas Gupta shared his reasons for doing Bigg Boss again. He said, “I have been told that I am the first in the history of the show to do it twice. I got sold on this fact and also because there was good money (laughs). But honestly, I found myself in the show and in the past two years, a lot has changed. I hope I can find myself again and emerge as a better human being.”

Netizens have been criticising the move of having so many wild cards this season. Agreeing with the sentiment, Gupta said, “Of course, it’s always unfair to the people who have been in the house from day one as in the middle of the season, wild cards enter to take away their chances. But then, these new contestants never get the same amount of love. It’s also a good chance for the old contestants to refresh their energy and fight back to win.

While he is creating history by contesting again, Vikas Gupta has no plans of making history by winning the show. “I have never cared about the destination or else I would have done the show from the start. I just want to play the game. Also, winning or losing is not in our hands. It all depends on the audience, and they will have the final call.”

As he packed his bags, his former friend Arshi Khan posted cryptic tweets saying that Bigg Boss has become a Dharamshala, by getting more and more people on the show. Reacting on the same, the producer said, “Dharamshala is a beautiful place and it gives shelter to so many people. So I am thankful that I am getting this chance.”

Ask him about his survival strategy and the mastermind said, “I got that tag as a joke and now it’s become part of my personality. I do use my mind and I will still do it. I want to meet and live with these people and find a new version of myself.” However, he is also sure that the housemates will not let him miss Shilpa Shinde and their fights.

Vikas Gupta further said that the contestants this season are hardworking but are only playing to survive the time span of the reality show. “I haven’t really followed the season, but from whatever I know, they are not enjoying the game. Also, most bondings are in twos, it’s not really spread out in the house. I hope I can enter the show and change the dynamics between contestants.”

And on being asked if he will manage to beat Sidharth Shukla’s popularity, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant said, “I couldn’t manage to beat many people’s popularity last time, so I have no clue what will happen this time. But I am seriously not thinking about it. I know that I may have less fans, but they love me a lot. And that’s enough for me.”

While Vikas Gupta will be locked in the show, he will also be seen making his acting debut with web series Ragini MMS Returns 2. Talking about the same, he said, “It’s just a little cameo I have done with my Ace of Space houseguests. Although, it’s a pivotal track in the storyline. Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal are playing the leads, and it feels so good to see them grow. They were part of my show and to see them excel in life is a proud moment for me. Also, Sunny Leone is part of the show. She is one of the most positive people. I hope the series does really well.”

Lastly, giving out a message to his fans, Gupta said, “Keep enjoying the game and do vote for me if you like me. And if not, vote for someone whose game you enjoy. But do keep voting and supporting the contestants.”

Vikas Gupta’s quick takes

Who is the most entertaining housemate? I really don’t know but whatever Shenaaz does looks really fun.

Who is the most boring contestant? I haven’t followed the season to comment on that. But whoever is seen less must be boring.

Who is the mastermind of the season? Let them be something else.

Who would be a competition for you? Everyone is my competition and I will be a competition for everyone.

Your top 5 contestants: Anyone could be there.

