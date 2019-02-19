Vikas Gupta on getting disqualified from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: It was an honest mistake

Viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 were in for a shock when Vikas Gupta was asked to leave on Sunday for breaking the rules of the game. Vikas, who faces a shoulder injury, had taken injections without informing the medical team. This led host Rohit Shetty to disqualify him from the competition as he put himself in grave danger.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vikas opens up about the developments and also his newest launch Puncch Beat, that’s topping charts all across.

Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

Were you disappointed after getting ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9?

It was a fair decision. If anyone has followed my journey through Bigg Boss, I have had a recurring shoulder injury. And without informing the team, I was taking painkillers for the same. The medicines caused my heart rate to jump and I was putting myself in danger while doing any stunt. It was an honest mistake as I did not know about the repercussion. I didn’t realise I was putting myself at risk. Yes, I was completely distraught as I was doing well and could have reached the finale. But if you do wrong, the end result will be wrong. I accepted the decision knowing I was at fault.

But how was your experience in the show? And did you manage to fight your fears?

It was a lifetime experience, but something that I will never repeat (laughs). When I went on the show, I had three phobias- darkness, animals and water. I have managed to sort my issues with darkness and now, I even talk to animals. But with water, the phobia remains. I did manage to do the water task but it still gives me nightmares.

Many feel that Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about mental strength. Since you are nicknamed as Mastermind, was it really easy for you in the show?

I think it’s a very wrong assumption. Apart from mental strength, one needs to be really fit physically. Even in the smallest of tasks, one has to have the power to do it. While you might maintain your calmness but what will you do if your body gives up? For me, because of my shoulder injury, I can’t work out too much or build muscles. I could have given myself another year to prepare but I just didn’t want to lose the chance.

Your produced web series Puncch Beat has also been doing really well. How confident were you about it?

I really work hard to strike a balance between mind and heart. I will never take my audience for granted. If you work hard, you know it will work. Also, I feel it’s sad that there is not much content for youngsters, especially between the 13-18 years. And they are such an important audience, as you can mould their minds through shows. It’s indeed a big responsibility but I love making shows for them.

You also seem to have become a mentor for many young actors…

Finding talent is never difficult but to continue shooting with them after they’ve become stars is difficult. Once they become popular, their priorities change. I sometimes feel that apart from stars, I also create monsters (laughs). There is so much talent around but you can’t pick the wrong ones.

How was the experience of working behind-the-camera after a gap?

It was quite difficult and physically draining. I haven’t been doing this for a very long time. But now I have purposely decided to take some time off as I want to focus on writing, directing and producing. Also, the second season of Ace of Space might also come by this year.