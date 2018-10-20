Vikas Gupta: Ace of Space is tougher than Bigg Boss

Vikas opens up about his new show Ace of Space

Mastermind Vikas Gupta is back on television with Ace of Space. The MTV reality show will see him playing around with the minds of contestants. 18 youngsters will enter the show and will be divided into six groups. Indianexpress.com recently got into an exclusive chat with Vikas about the show.

There’s a lot of comparison happening between Ace of Space and Bigg Boss. Refuting the same, Vikas said, “There is a lot of difference. See, there are many captive reality shows that there on television so why just compare it with Bigg Boss. But I can only hope that it turns out to be an exciting show.”

With six rooms inside, each different from other, we asked him if the contestants will get a chance to choose which room shall they enter. “The mastermind is ruling the house so definitely I will be the one selecting the same (laughs). We will pick three people who are different from each other and will have a tough time dealing in the specific rooms,” Vikas said with a smile.

When asked about what’s at stake for the contestants, the host smiled to say, “Apart from an amazing career on MTV, the most important thing is that they will get love and popularity from millions of people. Also, the audience will get to see the real avatar of the contestants, and that’s a really big achievement. And I can vouch for this from my personal experience.”

Lastly, when we asked Vikas, who are the three people he would like to send inside his house. “Oh my God, no one. I would not like to torture people who I like. But if I have to, I will send someone who is yet to understand themselves.”

Here’s a sneak-peek into the Ace of Space house:

The Mastermind’s Room

The most glamorous part of the house is the Mastermind’s room. With his favourite colours adorning the room, it’s all about glitz and glamour for Vikas. Some fancy furniture, a comfy bed and a large screen to keep an eye on the contestant, Vikas would be interacting with the audience through this room.

The Gymnasium Room

In what could be the perfect haven for a gym enthusiast, it could turn out to be torture for someone else. Instead of a bed, the contestant will have a gym bench to spend their nights.

The Living Room

The most pretty part of any house is the living room, but to spend close to 50 days and managing to rest only on the couch will not be quite comfortable.

The Bedroom

Three people will get to snuggle only on a tiny bed. But with just a bed to sit on and sleep, what looks like a comfortable bedroom will soon turn into a battleground.

The Bathroom

Designed as a luxurious bathroom, the room has a quirky feel to it. With a bath tub to spend your nights in, contestants are going to literally fight for space in this room.

The Kids Room

This room is the dream room for all the kids around- only there will be no kids but three adults living here. With a tiny bunk bed and chairs in place, the playground wouldn’t be fun for the contestants.

The Servants Room

The ones living in this room will surely term themselves as the unlucky ones. With a rustic look and a ‘Chaarpai’, will surely test the levels of patience and comfort among the contestants.

Starting October 20, Ace of Space will air every day at 6 pm on MTV.

