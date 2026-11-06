Vijay Sethupathi makes history as first Indian presenter at 54th International Emmy Awards

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In a major feat, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been named a presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards, which will honour the best in international television from 2025. This marks a significant achievement for the country, as Vijay becomes the first Indian to present an award at the celebrated ceremony.
According to The Hollywood Reporter India, Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS), which presents the International Emmy Awards, played a pivotal role in ensuring Vijay’s presence on the global platform. She was also instrumental in renowned comedian and actor Vir Das becoming the host at the 52nd International Emmy Awards in 2024, making him the first.
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India’s major nominations at 54th International Emmy Awards
One of the most prestigious award ceremonies recognising the best television programmes from across the globe, the 54th edition of the International Emmy Awards gala is scheduled to take place in Manhattan, New York City, on Monday, November 23. Interestingly, India’s presence at the ceremony this time transcends Vijay Sethupathi’s scheduled appearance as a presenter, as the country has clinched two nominations in major categories.
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SonyLIV’s sports drama series Real Kashmir Football Club has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category, while Netflix’s Vir Das: Fool Volume has earned a nod in the Best Comedy Series category. Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, Real Kashmir Football Club features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul in key roles. Fool Volume is Vir Das’ latest Netflix comedy special.
54th International Emmy Awards nominations
While the United Kingdom landed 14 nominations this time, Brazil followed with nine nods. In the Best Drama Series category, Real Kashmir Football Club is competing against A Thousand Blows (UK), Carême (France), and Menem (Argentina). Alongside Vir Das: Fool Volume, Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2, UK’s Man vs Baby, and Spain’s Old Dog, New Tricks are vying for the Best Comedy Series title.
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Javier Cámara (Jakarta), Ricardo Darín (The Eternaut), Ian Roberts (A Kind of Madness), and Bobby Schofield (Unforgivable) are in the fray for Best Performance by an Actor, while Mona Mina Leon (Holy Sh!t), Bárbara Mori (Lucca’s World), Park Ji-hyun (You and Everything Else), and Sheridan Smith (I Fought the Law) have clinched nominations in the Best Performance by an Actress category.