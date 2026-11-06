Vijay Sethupathi makes history as first Indian presenter at 54th International Emmy Awards

In a major feat, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been named a presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards, which will honour the best in international television from 2025. This marks a significant achievement for the country, as Vijay becomes the first Indian to present an award at the celebrated ceremony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS), which presents the International Emmy Awards, played a pivotal role in ensuring Vijay’s presence on the global platform. She was also instrumental in renowned comedian and actor Vir Das becoming the host at the 52nd International Emmy Awards in 2024, making him the first.