Vijay Deverkonda keeps his promise, gets Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukha Priya to sing for Liger

Even though Shanmukha Priya did not win Indian Idol 12, she has managed to kickstart her career with a song in Vijay Deverkonda’s next film Liger. If readers would remember, the south star had sent a video message for the young singer during the Indian Idol 12 finale and even promised to get her to sing in one of his movies.

Surprising the Telugu singer, Deverkonda had said in the video, “Today, is the finale. Forget winning. Forget losing. Forget everything. Just have a blast. Give it your all, own that stage and completely enjoy the show. I send all my wishes to contestants and judges. Shanmukha Priya, you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It’s a deal. Good luck.”

The video message left Shanmukha Priya and her family surprised and overjoyed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

And now, in a video shared by Dharma Productions, Vijay Deverkonda is seen greeting Shanmukha and her mother at his residence. The actor informed her that he and director Puri Jagannadh had watched some of her videos and decided to get her on board for his much anticipated pan India project Liger. He also tells her that he fulfilled his promise, to which the Indian Idol 12 finalist said, “and so soon”.

Talking about the song, Deverkonda told Shanmukha that it’s a perfect composition for her, and he promised to hear it once the final mixing is done. In the video, we also get to see Shanmukha recording the song and expressing her excitement. Deverkonda’s mother even felicitated the singer and presented her with some gifts.

Ananya Panday will star opposite Vijay Deverkonda in Liger, which is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Puri Connects and Dharma Productions banners. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.