Vidisha Srivastava on playing the new Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: ‘Will add my own tadka to the role’

Fans had just about gotten used to seeing Neha Pendse as Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai that she decided to quit the show. And now, makers have roped in Vidisha Srivastava to play the part in the popular sitcom. Excited about getting the role, the young actor said that it’s a big jump in her career to be a part of the iconic show, and play the popular character.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, she added that while everyone is talking about the ‘pressure’ of stepping into Neha’s role, she is taking one step at a time. “The role was earlier played by Saumya Tandon and then Neha Pendse. Both have set a benchmark but I want to create my own mark. I am an actor, and I want to bring my own flavour to the character. There will be expectations and I hope I manage to win the audience’s heart with my performance,” she said.

Vidhisha further shared that she was cast quite quickly by the makers and that made it all seem unreal for her. She said, “It all happened so quickly. Usually, it’s a long process, especially when it’s such a kind of project. The makers had auditioned every possible girl who they felt could do justice to the part. And when I did my mock shoot, I could see the happiness and excitement in their eyes. They really liked my performance and got me on board immediately.”

Given it’s her first comedy show, Vidisha Srivastava shared that she is nervous but is willing to give it all for this show. She added how it’s always easier to make viewers cry than laugh, as she said, “It’s a very new genre for me but it’s not every day that a show like Bhabiji comes your way. I am thankful that the team is very helpful and working with them will definitely help me polish my humour skills.”

Vidisha already plays an important role in Zee TV’s Kashibai. Calling herself a workaholic, the actor said she is excited to juggle between both shows. However, given television audience starts relating to actors as characters, won’t they get confused with her playing two parts at the same time? “I know it happens but fortunately for me, both shows are very different from each other. I don’t think many will even recognise that it’s the same girl (laughs). The challenge is mine to overcome and I think I will. God has been kind to give me such great work and it’s time I did justice to it,” she shared.

While both Saumya and Neha had worked on the styling of Anita Bhabhi, Vidisha says that she is going completely by the makers’ vision. “I will start shooting soon and slowly and steadily make the character my own. As of now, I am following what the makers tell me. But I would love to add my own tadka to it,” she added.

Also starring Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gouri, and Shubhangi Atre, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airs on &TV.