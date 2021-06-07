Video of Rabindra Sangeet in Pakistani show goes viral, fans say ‘it’s heartwarming’

Indian fans woke up to a surprise as a video from Pakistani show featuring Rabindra Sangeet “Amaro Porano Jaha Chay” went viral. The footage is from the show Dil Kya Karay where the lead actor Yumna Zaidi is seen crooning the popular Bengali song. Calling it a ‘proud moment’, fans even said that it was ‘heartwarming’ to see the inclusivity in the serial.

While the original video was shared by the serial’s director Mehreen Jabbar on Instagram, a few fans discovered it recently and shared it on social media. The filmmaker shared two videos from the 2019 popular drama Dil Kya Karay. While in one video, Yumna’s character Aiman sings the song while talking about her interest in literature and music, she performs in front of her friends in the other. The songs were recorded by Chhapaak singer Sharvari Deshpande.

While sharing the second video, Mehreen wrote, “Last of the Rabindra Sangeet sequence in DKK”. We can thus presume that there might have been more than these two instances of including Rabindranath Tagore’s songs. The team had also got Sharvari to sing the popular Nayyara Noor’s “Kabhi Hum Khoobsurat They” in another sequence.

Replying to Mehreen, Indian fans showered her with love, as a follower wrote, “Always heard that Music has no barrier, but never felt like that….. But u the first and only person who made me feel like that…. Thanks you… Love from calcutta, india.” Another user wrote, “Love from Tagore’s land…Bangla ❤️❤️ pakistani people do know about Tagore, it’s something to be astonished. Feeling great to know that. Kudos to the director of this show.” Celebrating the inclusivity, a follower also replied, “Pakistani seriel, Rabindrasangeet sung by a Indian marathi girl.”

Rabindra Sangeet are songs by the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The prolific composer has more than 2000 songs to his credit, and were based on subjects like humanism, introspection, psychology, romance, yearning, nostalgia, reflection and modernism. This said song “Amaro Porano Jaha Chay” talks about the heart’s longing for its lover but also agrees to free them if they have their eyes set on someone else.

Coming to the Pakistani show, Dil Kya Karay aired on Geo TV from January to July 2019. Starring Feroze Khan and Yumna Zaidi in lead roles, it revolved around a love triangle, which leads to complexity in friendship and relationship. The show can be streamed on MX Player in India.