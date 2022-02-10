Victorious Shark Tank India pitcher on whether Ashneer Grover is ‘repulsive’, reveals how much of the show was real

An entrepreneur who walked away from Shark Tank India with a Rs 50 lakh investment conducted a Reddit AMA, responding to viewers’ questions about what is real and what isn’t on the show, and whether Ashneer Grover is ‘repulsive’.

In recent weeks, a lot has been written about the BharatPe co-founder’s behaviour both on the show and off it. Another entrepreneur, whose pitch was rejected on the show, didn’t have anything positive to say about Ashneer. But Angad Talwar, who owns a cosmetics brand with his wife, said that Ashneer was lovely.

Asked on the Reddit AMA if he was ‘repulsive’, Angad said, “No! I love him! He’s direct, has a positive intention and does not sugar coat his words or wiggle out of situations that demand strong words. Unhone humare naam ko bhi sasta Chinese brand bola tha so I can say he’s bad and bakwaas (He criticed our brand as well) and all that but no, he’s not. He is a gem and speaks his mind. Jo hai woh bolte hain (He says what he feels).”

By contrast, another pitcher, Akshay Shah, had written in a recent Twitter thread that Ashneer needs to ‘apply his mind’ when he fields pitches, and implied that he has ‘poor tech sense’.

Angad Talwar confirmed that the cheques presented to successful pitchers are indeed fake, and that what viewers see on television is essentially a ‘handshake agreement’. “No, they do not compel to sign anything, just a basic NDA. Documentation and stuff happens after the pitch so we can negotiate (and so can the sharks). Basically during the shoot, it’s a handshake agreement, anyone can back out at any time. People usually don’t since its symbiotic, the sharks believe in the companies and the founders need the sharks and(or) their money.”

Shark Tank India concluded its debut season last week. The panel will reunite for a special episode this weekend.