scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
MUST READ

‘Vicky Kaushal is not allowed at his own wedding…’: Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale mock secrecy surrounding Katrina Kaif-Vicky’s wedding

Stand-up comedians and real-life couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale made fun of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for levying extra restrictions and guidelines at their rumoured wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 10:37:53 am
vicky kaushal katrina kaif wedding sugandha mishra sanket bhosaleVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly set to tie the knot in Rajasthan this week.

As fans await an official word on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding, actors-stand-up comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale had a field day regarding the secrecy that surrounds the soon-to-wed Bollywood stars and their big day.

Sugandha and Sanket tied the knot in April this year. Ever since, the two regularly post funny videos on their Instagram accounts. In a recent post by Sanket, Sugandha is seen asking him if he’d attend Katrina-Vicky’s marriage. Sanket refuses with a laugh that he’s not been invited. Sugandha adds that it’s fine since even they didn’t invite them. “Apne time pe Covid ki wajah se allowed nahi tha par inhone toh khud hi allow nahi kiya kisiko (We restricted our guests because of Covid guidelines, but these two have restricted their guests themselves).”

Also read |Sugandha Mishra is upset with husband Sanket Bhosale for this reason, watch the hilarious video

The two didn’t stop there. They even indirectly mocked at reports that selfies and mobile phones of guests are banned at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Sanket said in the video, “Roz nayi khabar aati hai ki yeh allowed nahi hai, woh allowed nahi hai. Kal ko khabar aayegi Vicky Kaushal ki shaadi mein khud Vicky Kaushal allowed nahi hai. (There’s news everyday, about something or the other not being allowed at the wedding. Tomorrow, we’ll hear that Vicky Kaushal himself has not been allowed at his own wedding).”

Also read |Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to be attended by 120 guests, RT PCR test compulsory for unvaccinated

As per reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan this week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, 9 celebrity
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement