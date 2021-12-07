‘Vicky Kaushal is not allowed at his own wedding…’: Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale mock secrecy surrounding Katrina Kaif-Vicky’s wedding

December 7, 2021 10:37:53 am
As fans await an official word on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding, actors-stand-up comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale had a field day regarding the secrecy that surrounds the soon-to-wed Bollywood stars and their big day.
Sugandha and Sanket tied the knot in April this year. Ever since, the two regularly post funny videos on their Instagram accounts. In a recent post by Sanket, Sugandha is seen asking him if he’d attend Katrina-Vicky’s marriage. Sanket refuses with a laugh that he’s not been invited. Sugandha adds that it’s fine since even they didn’t invite them. “Apne time pe Covid ki wajah se allowed nahi tha par inhone toh khud hi allow nahi kiya kisiko (We restricted our guests because of Covid guidelines, but these two have restricted their guests themselves).”
The two didn’t stop there. They even indirectly mocked at reports that selfies and mobile phones of guests are banned at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Sanket said in the video, “Roz nayi khabar aati hai ki yeh allowed nahi hai, woh allowed nahi hai. Kal ko khabar aayegi Vicky Kaushal ki shaadi mein khud Vicky Kaushal allowed nahi hai. (There’s news everyday, about something or the other not being allowed at the wedding. Tomorrow, we’ll hear that Vicky Kaushal himself has not been allowed at his own wedding).”
As per reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan this week.
