Vicky Kaushal is in splits on knowing why Shah Rukh Khan might be upset with him, watch video

The Kapil Sharma Show will host actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar this weekend. The duo will be on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote their upcoming film Sardar Udham. During the episode, Kaushal will be left in splits after actor Kiku Sharda states the reason why Bollywood’s ‘badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan might be upset with him.

In the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku tells Kaushal, “You know Shah Rukh Khan? Vo aapse kaafi khafa hain. Vo sabse keh rahe the, ‘ye vicky kaushal ne ab tak meri film Josh kyun nahi dekhi?’ (He is very upset with you. He was asking everyone why has Vicky Kaushal not watched his film Josh yet)” As a confused Kaushal looked at the comedian, Kapil asked Kiku, “How do you know he hasn’t watched it?”

. @vickykaushal09 , aap ‘Josh’ movie dekhiye kaafi acchhi hai. Phir aapko baar baar puchna nahin padega! 😂♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Ravivaar raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/zNpRKMMtT0 — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 8, 2021

To this, Kiku replies, “kyunki ye sabse poochte rehte hain – How’s the Josh? (Because he keeps asking people how’s the josh)” His response leaves everyone on the set in splits. The phrase ‘How’s The Josh’ became popular after it featured in Kaushal’s 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky Kaushal essays the role of the freedom fighter and revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in the Amazon Prime Video film Sardar Udham. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in significant roles.