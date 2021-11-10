Vicky Kaushal eats raw crab meat, has encounter with a shark in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls trailer

After hosting Ajay Devgn on Into The Wild‘s special episode, Bear Grylls takes us on an thrilling, adventurous journey with Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Vicky Kaushal. The makers on Wednesday shared the trailer of the upcoming episode in which we see Vicky exploring the mighty Indian Ocean. The actor is seen eating raw crab meat and overcoming hydrophobia. The most exciting sequence of the trailer is the last few seconds in which we see Vicky’s encounter with a shark.

Talking about the experience, Vicky Kaushal said, “It was a wonderful experience going on this survival expedition with the world-famous adventurer Bear Grylls. If it wasn’t for him, I would have not been able to defeat my fear of swimming in this vast ocean. This journey also marks an incredibly significant chapter in my life as I was able to overcome and conquer one of my many fears. The thought of being in the middle of an ocean and not having a floor beneath you is not easy, but Bear’s constant motivation and determination has helped me rise out of this triumphantly.”

Bear Grylls was all praise for Vicky Kaushal and called him an “incredible guest.”

“Not only were we in some of the most hostile mangrove swamps on earth, but he also had to face open ocean swimming with sharks in the water, which was a huge obstacle for him. His story and his route to super stardom is so humbling, and his warm, infectious spirit is always inspiring. You get to see a very raw, personal side of Vicky on this journey, and I am so proud of how he truly conquered his fears,” Grylls said.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is an innovative format inspired by Man vs Wild, one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally. The show has previously featured superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the past. Ajay Devgn was the most recent guest to accompany Bear Grylls on his adventure.

Bear Grylls has also hosted prominent personalities in the past such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former American President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts and many more.

The Vicky Kaushal episode of Into The Wild will premiere on discovery+ on November 12.