Vicky Kaushal chants ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ as he conquers his biggest fear, goes Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. Watch promo

Vicky Kaushal made his debut on the adventure reality show, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, almost a year back. The much-loved episode is now set to have a television premiere on Discovery India. The channel has been sharing a series of clips from Vicky Kaushal‘s 2021 Into the Wild with Bear Grylls episode.

In the episode, Vicky Kaushal and Bear Grylls are seen navigating an ocean, engaging in an insightful yet revelatory chat where Vicky opens up about himself like never before. Vicky faces challenges his biggest fear — of deep sea — as he jumps into ocean after chanting ‘Jai Bajrangbali’.

In the show, from walking through muddy swamps to exploring unknown waters, Vicky Kaushal survived in the wild with the well-known adventurer. Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal will premier on coming Monday, November 21 at 8 PM on Discovery Channel India.

Sharing the details about the TV premiere, the channel shared in a recent post, “The heartthrob of our nation gets into the wild with @beargrylls for an adventurous ride in the unknown waters! Watch Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal, Premiers Monday, 21st November, 8 PM on #DiscoveryChannelIndia.@vickykaushal09.”

Watch Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discovery Channel India (@discoverychannelin)

Vicky took to his Instagram Stories to share the post and wrote, “An experience to remember. Cheers @beargrylls!”

Vicky Kaushal also shared his experience on this extreme adventure in a statement and said, “Going on this survival journey with the well-known explorer Bear Grylls was a tremendous experience. Without him, I would not have been able to overcome my apprehension about swimming in this vast ocean. This trip also represents a significant turning point in my life because it allowed me to face and overcome one of my many phobias. It is difficult to imagine yourself floating in the middle of the ocean without a solid surface underneath you, but Bear constant inspiration and persistence encouraged me to win over this.”

The famous global explorer Bear Grylls earlier hosted Bollywood stars like superstars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn on his show. Bear Grylls has also hosted world leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former American President Barack Obama, besides other prominent celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts, and many more.

Advertisement

On the work front, Vicky has director Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic drama film with Sara Ali Khan, Dharma Productions’ Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, and also Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the pipeline.