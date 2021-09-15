Vicky Kaushal all set to feature in Into The Wild With Bear Grylls

After roping in Ajay Devgn for an upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to feature in Discovery’s famous survival skills reality show. Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen testing his limits after Bollywood’s favourite super cop Ajay Devgn in the new season of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. They would be seen stepping into the wild with the adventurer and survivalist in the Maldives for which the shoot is soon to commence. Ajay is already in the Maldives for shoot.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is a survival skills reality show that involves Indian celebrities venturing into the wilderness with the famous British survivalist and adventurer. The new season comes after the overwhelming success of episodes featuring actor Akshay Kumar, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last season. This franchise will first premiere on Discovery+ app.

The show is similar to Grylls’ international show for NBC and National Geographic called Running Wild with Bear Grylls, that has hosted actors Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, and Michelle Rodriguez, and former US president Barack Obama.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020). He has biographical films Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur in his kitty.