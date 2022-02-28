Vicky Jain recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was ‘tough test’ of his relationship with Ankita Lokhande: ‘She boldly handled the situation’

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, who got married in December 2021, marked their first on-screen appearance on Star Plus’ new reality show Smart Jodi. During their introduction, the couple said they first met each other in 2013. “We knew each other but we were not friends,” Ankita Lokhande said, adding that she ended up calling him when she was facing the “worst phase” of her life.

“One day, I don’t remember why, I called him up. I somehow just needed him. That was the beginning. We dated each other for three years. In this time, we have understood each other very well. It has been a good phase irrespective of all ups and downs,” Ankita said, adding, “This man, I want to tell to everyone, not everyone has the capability to stand with his woman through such a difficult time. He was there through out.”

Soon, Smart Jodi host Maniesh Paul played a video in which Vicky recalled the “tough test for our relationship.” The couple didn’t mention Sushant Singh Rajput’s name but hinted how his death shook not only them but also the world. “Aisa turn aaya that left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden. No one is ever prepared to handle such a situation,” he said in the video. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020.

Ankita recalled how Vicky understood that she needed support. “The time was such. People had different narratives. I was constantly being questioned. When I wouldn’t answer, they would make answer of their own because of which Vicky and I faced a lot,” Ankita said.

Vicky, talking about how Ankita handled the situation post SSR demise, said he was “so proud” of her that she fulfilled her responsibility. “That time taught us that no matter how unpredictable life is, you need to be together,” he said.

Ankita concluded by talking about how she feels lucky to have Vicky in her life. “I am very lucky to have him. I had my perception of love but he has taught me a different definition. He loves me like no one has ever loved me before,” she said.

Smart Jodi marks Ankita and Vicky’s first show together. The show also hosts Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami and others. It will air on Star Plus on Saturday and Sunday.