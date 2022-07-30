scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Veteran actor Rasik Dave dies due to kidney failure at 65

Rasik Dave is is survived by his wife Ketki Dave, popular for her role of Daksha Virani in the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and his daughter Riddhi Dave.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 9:00:58 am
rasik dave deathRasik Dave was married to popular TV actor Ketki Dave. (Photo: JD Majethia/Twitter, Ketki Dave/Instagram)

Veteran actor Rasik Dave passed away on Friday due to kidney failure. He was 65. He is survived by his wife Ketki Dave, popular for her role of Daksha Virani in the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and his daughter Riddhi Dave. The actor’s last rites will be performed on Saturday.

Actor and producer JD Majethia shared a note on Twitter and wrote, “Heartbroken and deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rasik Dave. Gone too soon brother. May God give your family the strength to get through his difficult time. Om Shanti🙏🏻”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of a dear friend Rasik Dave who was a versatile actor on stage, tv and films due to kidney failure. Heartfelt condolences to his wife Ketaki Dave and his entire family. Will always be remembered. ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏”

As per an ETimes report, Dave was on dialysis for the last two years, and his health deteriorated in the last month.

Rasik began his acting career with the Gujarati film Putra Vadhu. He did several theater shows as well and played the role of Nanda in the mythological TV drama Mahabharata. He also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with his wife Ketki in 2006.

