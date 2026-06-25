Veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Vekaria dies at 77, TMKOC star Tanmay Vekaria pens note

Veteran actor Arvind Vekaria, who made significant contributions to Gujarati theatre and cinema, has died at the age of 77.

Vekaria’s son, actor Tanmay Vekaria, best known for playing Bagha in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, confirmed the news on Instagram.

Tanmay shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo, the actor wrote, “Will miss u alwzz papa, I knw u r in a better place up there in heaven 🙏🥲.”

(Photo Tanmay Vekaria/Instagram) (Photo Tanmay Vekaria/Instagram)

In a statement shared on social media, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) expressed grief over the demise of the veteran actor and theatre personality.