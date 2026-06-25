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Veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Vekaria dies at 77, TMKOC star Tanmay Vekaria pens note
The passing of veteran actor Arvind Vekaria marks a significant loss for Gujarati theatre and cinema.
Veteran actor Arvind Vekaria, who made significant contributions to Gujarati theatre and cinema, has died at the age of 77.
Vekaria’s son, actor Tanmay Vekaria, best known for playing Bagha in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, confirmed the news on Instagram.
Tanmay shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo, the actor wrote, “Will miss u alwzz papa, I knw u r in a better place up there in heaven 🙏🥲.”
In a statement shared on social media, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) expressed grief over the demise of the veteran actor and theatre personality.
“#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of senior actor and theatre personality Mr. Arvind Vekaria #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip,” the association wrote in its post.
The condolence message shared by CINTAA was acknowledged by several prominent personalities, including Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Mukesh Rishi, Puneet Issar, Ronit Roy, Manoj Joshi, Rakesh Bedi and Yashpal Sharma, among others.
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Over a career spanning several decades, Arvind Vekaria established himself as one of the most respected names in Gujarati entertainment, while also appearing in television shows and films.
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Audiences fondly remember Vekaria for his work in Gujarati films such as Yashoda, Rupiyo Nach Nachave and Chhanu Chamaklo, as well as for his appearance in the iconic television series Shaktimaan.
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