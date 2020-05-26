Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta: People have been asking for part two of our short film Kahaa Toh Tha

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were seen in a short film called Kahaa Toh Tha. (Photo: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram) Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were seen in a short film called Kahaa Toh Tha. (Photo: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are keeping themselves busy during the lockdown. A few weeks ago, the two released their home-shot short-film, Kahaa Toh Tha. Now, they are gearing up for a music video.

The couple went LIVE on The Indian Express’ Facebook page and spoke to their fans about their life in self-isolation.

How is the lockdown is treating you?

Vatsal: The lockdown has been a little too long. We are in Mumbai, which is a red zone. In our life, we have been very optimistic. Initially, we were like what do we do as we cannot work outside. So we decided to work on something from home. Our friend Bobby sent a sweet story, which is our short film Kahaa Toh Tha. People have been asking us for part two as well but we have a surprise, we are not working on part two but it’s exciting. In a week or two, it will be out.

How do you think people can keep their romance intact during the lockdown?

Vatsal: Our short film Kahaa Toh Tha talks about how people can get irritated and frustrated with each other which leads to quarrels or fights. I’ll say the key is to keep yourself occupied. Whatever time you have, make the most of it.

Ishita, how was it to be directed by your husband?

Ishita: It was great. The best thing was that even though we were waiting for the lockdown to end, it was very comfortable to shoot at home.

Who is more romantic among you?

Ishita: I don’t think any of us is romantic. We are very boring.

Vatsal: See, whatever I was on screen, be it Ek Hasina Thi or Haasil, I am very different in reality. Off-screen, I am very boring.

Vatsal, you turned a producer. What sort of content do you want to make?

Vatsal: I never thought about becoming a director or producer. However, I want to make something entertaining. The funny videos we make get an amazing response from the audience. People enjoy those. So, I want to make such stuff.

Ishita, how has television content changed for women?

Ishita: I think TV content has changed a lot and even films, especially after the web platform has come in. Now, there’s an option for everyone, you’ll find content that appeals to you. So, I really like how storytelling is changing.

Vatsal, do you want to explore more negative roles going forward?

Vatsal: Actually, I would like to play anti-hero as there’s a lot of liberty and space to experiment or improvise.

Ishita: I also want to play negative roles!

Any plans to go back to TV?

Both: As soon as everything goes normal.

