Varun Toorkey wants to explore negative roles

Varun Toorkey says he wants to explore villainous roles as they give a wider scope to experiment.

There are myriad shades of life painted on the canvas of Indian television, but it’s the darker hues that fascinate Varun Toorkey. The actor says he wants to explore villainous roles as they give a wider scope to experiment.

“I want to do shows which satisfy me creatively. I don’t want to get restricted with positive or negative, so I will pick projects which excite me. I want to do negative roles as you can add more flavours to it and one can play with such characters,” Varun told IANS here.

The actor, who was also seen in serial “Uttaran”, doesn’t want to pick his projects on the basis of a medium, but content.

“I don’t care whether it is a film, television or any other medium. It just has to be creatively satisfying,” he added.

Television stars often take a plunge to the silver screen to try their luck in Bollywood. While some have failed, some have found the success code. As for his big screen plans, Varun believes in going with the flow.

“Bollywood is on my mind. But I don’t have a block that ‘I have to do this or that’. I don’t have a problem with the medium of entertainment,” Varun said.

The actor, who is currently seen in Zee TV show “Qubool Hai” as an army officer, recently filmed an interesting twist in the plot of the show here, with the story around a love triangle getting intense.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App