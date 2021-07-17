Varun Sood says ‘airport kiss’ with girlfriend Divya Agarwal wasn’t PR strategy: ‘Would have done it anyway’

Roadies gang leader Varun Sood is all set to fight his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The self-proclaimed adventure lover is said to be one of the finalists this season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

While leaving for Cape Town to shoot in May, he’d kissed girlfriend Divya Agarwal at the airport. It might have been a sweet moment for the couple, who was set to spend almost two months apart, however, naysayers had a different take to it. As per the buzz, the said romantic moment was a PR strategy to create some noise for Varun and Divya. Even her act of holding a poster at his arrival was questioned by many.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com about the controversy, the actor-VJ said, “She came to drop me off at the airport. And even if there were no cameras, we would have kissed. That’s how we are as people, who wouldn’t shy away from showing our feelings. I don’t know why it was said to be a strategy. As for the time when I came back, honestly, it was four in the morning. I didn’t even expect anyone to be there.”

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal stole a kiss at Mumbai airport, before he flew off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal stole a kiss at Mumbai airport, before he flew off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sharing that neither he nor Divya are coverage hungry, Varun added that he has never planned a media spotting activity. “I am rather a person who likes my personal space. We have never planned anything like this with the media, I don’t think I am smart enough to even do that,” he added with a laugh.

While Varun and Divya knew each other for long, they spent time together on the sets of Ace of Space and fell in love. The two even reached the finals together, and Divya eventually won the trophy. Since then, the two have been inseparable and have been living together. They even hosted a few reality series for MTV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12)

When asked whether they are planning to tie the knot any soon, Varun remarked, “Not now. I am just 26.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere on July 17 on Colors. Apart from Varun Sood, the series will have Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal.