‘Every scene he remembers Govinda’: Varun Dhawan reveals the ‘tall order’ of working with father David Dhawan

The final episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 featured David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. During the episode, the father-son duo shared several anecdotes from their personal and professional lives, including their on-set interactions and David’s experience working with Govinda.

Talking about working with Govinda, David said, “I have done 17 films with Govinda, all have been superhits. I believe one of the best actors I have worked with is Govinda.” Varun added, “Whatever scene gets written, every scene he remembers Govinda, he thinks how Chichi bhaiyya would do the scene. Then I tell him that I have to perform for my audience too, but I have a very tall order to live up to. He always keeps giving me references to what Salman Khan, Govinda, or Anil Kapoor would do. But I have to find out how Varun would do that scene.”