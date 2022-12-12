scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

When Varun Dhawan revealed how Sidharth Shukla protected him and Alia Bhatt during Humpty Sharma promotions

During his apperance on Bigg Boss 13, Varun Dhawan had spoken fondly about Sidharth Shukla revealing how he would protect him and Alia Bhatt in crowds.

sidharth shukla, varun dhawanVarun Dhawan had once revealed how Sidharth Shukla is very protective about his friends.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

It’s been more than a year since Sidharth Shukla passed away. On his birth anniversary today, fans have been remembering the Bigg Boss 13 star fondly. Rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill also celebrated the day by cutting cakes at midnight and shared some sweet photos with him. Sidharth entered television after a successful stint as a model. He also made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. The actor played an NRI, who was engaged to Alia Bhatt’s character, while she was in love with Varun Dhawan. During his stint on Bigg Boss 13, Varun had opened up about working with Sidharth and even called him the most ‘gentle person’.

Varun was on the Salman Khan-hosted show to promote Street Dancer 3D. While interacting with the contestants, he shared how Sidharth was a close friend. He also shared how the Balika Vadhu actor was ‘caring and protective’ towards him and Alia, while they were promoting the film. “Sidharth is the most gentle person I have ever worked with. He is the most protective and chivalrous person. During Humpty’s promotions, given his build, Sidharth would protect Alia and me in large crowds. He has always been protective of his friends,” the actor said, leaving Sidharth smiling at the revelation.

Also Read |Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Alia Bhatt remember Sidharth Shukla as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 8 years

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

After Sidharth Shukla’s demise, Varun shared an emotional post calling him a ‘brother’. He also mentioned how ‘heaven has gained a star today, while the world lost one’.

Also Read |On Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, 10 life lessons he shared with fans: ‘Life’s too short to worry about…’

“Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones,” wrote Varun.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

While Sidharth Shukla has been part of many shows, his career reached new heights after his participation in Bigg Boss 13. The actor won the reality show and was enjoying newer heights in his career. However, everything was cut short after his untimely death on September 2, following a heart attack.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 03:03:35 pm
Next Story

England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in 2nd Test

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first wedding anniversary vacation is all kinds of goals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close