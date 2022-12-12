When Varun Dhawan revealed how Sidharth Shukla protected him and Alia Bhatt during Humpty Sharma promotions

It’s been more than a year since Sidharth Shukla passed away. On his birth anniversary today, fans have been remembering the Bigg Boss 13 star fondly. Rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill also celebrated the day by cutting cakes at midnight and shared some sweet photos with him. Sidharth entered television after a successful stint as a model. He also made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. The actor played an NRI, who was engaged to Alia Bhatt’s character, while she was in love with Varun Dhawan. During his stint on Bigg Boss 13, Varun had opened up about working with Sidharth and even called him the most ‘gentle person’.

Varun was on the Salman Khan-hosted show to promote Street Dancer 3D. While interacting with the contestants, he shared how Sidharth was a close friend. He also shared how the Balika Vadhu actor was ‘caring and protective’ towards him and Alia, while they were promoting the film. “Sidharth is the most gentle person I have ever worked with. He is the most protective and chivalrous person. During Humpty’s promotions, given his build, Sidharth would protect Alia and me in large crowds. He has always been protective of his friends,” the actor said, leaving Sidharth smiling at the revelation.

After Sidharth Shukla’s demise, Varun shared an emotional post calling him a ‘brother’. He also mentioned how ‘heaven has gained a star today, while the world lost one’.

“Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones,” wrote Varun.

While Sidharth Shukla has been part of many shows, his career reached new heights after his participation in Bigg Boss 13. The actor won the reality show and was enjoying newer heights in his career. However, everything was cut short after his untimely death on September 2, following a heart attack.