Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif join Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif on Koffee with Karan.

The sixth season of Koffee with Karan is set to premiere this Sunday and Karan Johar has made sure that he teases his audience with everything that is going to happen on the chat show. Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif shot for the episode of Koffee with Karan today.

Karan shared the photo of the two celebrities on his Instagram along with the caption, “So much fun in the koffee house today!!! A riot of a combination with some great conversation! #koffeewithkaran @varundvn @katrinakaif @starworldindia @hotstar”

Karan Johar has already shot with Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have already signed a dance film with Race 3 director Remo D’Souza and they announced the same a few months ago. In the previous season of Koffee with Karan, Katrina appeared with Anushka Sharma and Varun appeared with Alia Bhatt.

Koffee with Karan starts on October 21 and the first episode will feature Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. The promo for the same has already been released where they are talking about Deepika’s ex-boyfriend and Alia’s rumoured boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.

