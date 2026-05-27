Varun Dhawan calls Dhurandhar ‘director’s win’, netizens slam him for ignoring Ranveer

Actor Varun Dhawan has been going all out in promoting his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Recently, the actor was seen in conversation with his father, David Dhawan, during a celebration organised by Radio Nasha and PVR Cinemas. While chatting with David Dhawan, Varun commented on Dhurandhar being a ‘director’s win’, and missed out on crediting Ranveer Singh for the film’s success. This comment invited some flak from netizens.
Varun Dhawan’s comment about Dhurandhar
While discussing how filmmaking has changed today, David Dhawan mentioned, “I think anyone who has a pen and a phone feels they are a journalist. It has become very difficult. I can’t figure out which film became a hit and which one didn’t. It’s very difficult to gauge collections. But again, it’s run by the actors. Pehle bhi tha, abhi bhi hai (It existed earlier too, and it still exists now).”
dhurandhar was a director’s success not actor’s- varun dhawan
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In disagreement, Varun cited Dhurandhar’s example and pointed out how the film was Aditya Dhar’s win. “Why do you feel that? Today, when you see Dhurandhar, you see someone like Aditya Dhar and the way he made the film. Toh woh toh director ki jeet thi na? (So that was the director’s win, right?),” Varun Dhawan asked. In response, David said, “He is one of a kind. Yes, that was a director’s win, but otherwise, if you see, actors ka zyada haath hota hai. (Actors have a bigger role in it).”
Netizens react to Varun Dhawan’s comment
Varun’s comment quickly went viral on social media, and some Reddit users went on to slam Varun for failing to give credit to Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar.
One of the users wrote, “He could be right, he could be wrong, that’s not the case, but a former contemporary saying this, the narrative building to discredit Ranveer entirely is way too obvious.” Another user commented, “It’s so evident that Varun is jealous of Ranveer; he cannot even pull half of what Ranveer has done in Dhurandhar 1 and 2.” A third user wrote, “Any movie is a team effort, just with a good director, a movie doesn’t work either. You need a good cast that can portray the story that doesn’t feel like a movie. That’s what Dhurandhar did. He should ask his son not to take any credit for any movie anymore. Varun can act sometimes, but with this loose talk, nobody would take him seriously.”
Another user said, “Had it been a flop, it would be Ranveer’s flop.” One of them also wrote, “Wow! So much work to discredit someone. Would like Varun to say the same about Animal.”
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About Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan
Dhurandhar 1 and 2 have seen phenomenal success both commercially and critically. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles, the film was directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Productions. The franchise went on to collect over Rs 3000 crores at the box office. The first part of Dhurandhar was released in December, and the second instalment was released in March this year.
While Ranveer will be seen in Pralay next, the actor is currently embroiled in the Don 3 controversy, where FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against him.
As for Varun Dhawan, his latest film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases on June 5; the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. It is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More