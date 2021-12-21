Varun Bangera plants a kiss on Karishma Tanna’s forehead on birthday, see photo

Television actor Karishma Tanna turned 38 today. The actor seemed to have spent her birthday eve with fiance Varun Bangera. On Tuesday morning, Karishma shared a sneak peek of her birthday celebrations with her fans. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor took to Instagram to share photos of herself sitting beside a birthday cake. She shared the photos with a caption that read, “Happiness.” She also thanked Varun as she signed off the post with “Thanku V”.

As soon as she shared the photos, Maniesh Paul, Amruta Khanvilkar, Roshni Chopra, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh and others wished the actor in the comments section.

Karishma Tanna also took to her Instagram stories to share Varun Bangera’s birthday wish for her. Wishing Karishma on her birthday, Varun shared a loved-up picture of the couple. In the picture, Varun can be seen planting a kiss on Karishma’s forehead. “Happy Birthday Love,” he wrote over the photo.

Varun Bangera wished Karishma Tanna on her birthday. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/Instagram) Varun Bangera wished Karishma Tanna on her birthday. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/Instagram)

Karishma and Varun have been dating for quite some time. As per reports, the two got engaged on November 12 in a private ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends. Their engagement was confirmed by Ekta Kapoor. In a video, Ekta posed with Karishma and Varun, and wished the two an “awesome future” ahead.

“Congrats Varun n karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” the caption read.

Varun Bangera is a Mumbai-based businessman.