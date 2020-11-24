Varun Badola pens an emotional note on father VM Badola’s demise

Post his father's demise, Varun Badola remembered him fondly with a heartfelt note. (Photo: Varun Badola/Instagram)

Senior actor VM Badola passed away on Monday of age related issues. He was 84. The veteran is survived by his three kids – actors Varun Badola, Alka Kaushal and Kalindi, who is a RJ, and their families.

After his father’s death, Varun Badola took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note remembering his father. He posted that his father set an example so exemplary, that he had no choice but to follow it. His dad never sat him down to teach anything, as he made teaching a way of life for him. Lauding him and his talent, the dutiful son also shared how he moved to Mumbai from Delhi, as he felt people unduly favoured him being his son. He also wrote that while “the man, the legend, the phenomenon has called it a day, his legacy will stay on.”

Friends and colleagues from the industry also shared their condolences on his post. Varun’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Pls accept my Condolences Varun..🙏🏼 May he rest in peace 🙏🏼.” While Shalien Malhotra commented, “RIP SIR…. I’m sure he’ll be respected and loved as a legend up there as well…🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Read Varun Badola’s complete note here:

A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made teaching a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but… follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing… well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer. I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance. He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone. He made me a MAN. Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 – 2020.

Actors Danish Husain and filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary also tweeted their condolences for VM Badola.

Extremely saddened to hear about #VMBadola Saheb’s demise. Zindadil, khushbāsh aadmi the aur uske upar ek bakamāl adakār. Bahot seekha aap se Huzoor. We will miss you forever. My condolences and love to @varunbadola7 & @rajeshwarisachd 🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/lrkydMcs5R — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) November 24, 2020

On Father’s Day, earlier this year, the father-son duo had starred in a special video. It projected their story beautifully and showed how the roles do get reserved after a certain age between parents and kids.

Having started his career as a journalist and then as a theatre actor, VM Badola is also remembered for his roles in films like Munnabhai MBBS, Jodha Akbar, Jolly LLB 2, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Swades and Missing. On television, he is fondly remembered for as the “daddu” from his last show Nisha Aur Uske Cousin.

