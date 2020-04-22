Varun Badola on TV industry: We need to reflect on how we are working

Television actor Varun Badola is writing a script for Netflix. (Photo: Varun Badola/Instagram) Television actor Varun Badola is writing a script for Netflix. (Photo: Varun Badola/Instagram)

Television actor Varun Badola has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown. The actor, who recently appeared in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, opposite Shweta Tiwari, is writing a script for Netflix, reading books and listening to music.

Recently, he went Live from the Facebook page of The Indian Express and interacted with the audience about the growth of OTT platforms, change in the television content and how he sees the lockdown will impact the entertainment industry.

Here are the excerpts:

Are you missing work?

Everybody is missing work but this lockdown is actually a God-sent opportunity because, after this, our lives will not remain the same. People are going to change. I hope we all learn something from this lockdown.

How are you keeping yourself busy during the lockdown?

There was a lot of writing work that was pending. So, I am trying to complete that. I am reading some books. Also, listening to a lot of music.

What are you writing?

I am writing a show for Netflix. Not sure when it will go on the floor though.

What is the series like?

In 2018, Apaharan, my ALTBalaji series had released. I wrote dialogues for it. Even now the series I am writing is kind of on the same line/genre and it should have been on floor by now but at present, I am improving the script, making it better.

When did you realise you can write?

Before I started acting, I was an Assistant Director to Tigmanshu Dhulia. Soon, I became a Chief Assistant Director. I wrote a scene back in those days. After that, I started writing dialogues, screenplay and so on. That is when I realised I could write. I was lucky that he thought I could take that responsibility. Ek Chabi Hai Pados Mein is one of the first television serials I wrote for but acting and writing together was becoming a task. In recent times, Sidharth Sen Gupta called me to write for Apaharan, the ALTBalaji series. After that, I have written for four-five shows so far.

Is it easier for you to write during the lockdown?

No actually. We are so used to work in the distracted frame of minds that even the calm doesn’t let you work. I am getting distracted because of silence. (chuckles)

Do you think post-lockdown, the television industry and the way it works will undergo changes?

The television industry will change. It should. Not only the television industry, but it is also the problem of people in the country that we do not look after our basic sanitation needs and human safety, which we should. Every individual who is working for you should get a certain amount of security and respect. We need to up our game. I heard that many want shootings to resume. Daily wagers of film/television industry are suffering the most because shoots have been cancelled but right now, how will you make someone come to the sets and work. Having said that, the kind of environment we work in, there is a need for a change in a lot of things. We work without even taking note of the time, which is not advisable. So, we need to reflect on how we are working and how we need to work going forward.

Have television scripts changed over the years?

I am sorry to disappoint but the change has not been very great. The television of the late 80s and early 90s offered much better content. Later, economics took over creativity. I think we lost the mileage we gained. Now, things are created which make no sense but TRPs are flowing in. It is after a long time that makers are again waking up to the realisation that TV shows are not supposed to cater to a set of audience.

Do you see OTT taking over television?

Not so soon but I think the smartphone is and will play a very important role in how people are viewing content. It has enabled the concept of personal viewing. However, there is still a growth in television viewing, which proves that both OTT and television will grow together for some time. But, the growth of web content has surely made it evident that it is a fallacy that people are happy with saas-bahu daily soaps. We have to make good content, not only eye-catchy.

Old shows are being re-run on television and getting great attention. What do you think is the reason?

The current television watching generation also includes those who have seen these shows when they first aired. Think about it, if even today these shows such as Ramayan can top the TRP charts then, of course, they (makers) made something good. I make my son watch Ramayan and Mahabharat. I believe that good content never fails to entertain.

