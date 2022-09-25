scorecardresearch
Varsha Bumra wins DID Super Moms 3, takes home the trophy and Rs 5 lakh. See photos

On Sunday, Varsha Bumra was announced as the winner of DID Super Moms Season 3. She beat Anila Ranjan, Alpana Pandey, Ridhi Tiwari, Sadhna Mishra, Sadika Khan to take home the trophy and Rs 5 lakh cash prize.

Varsha BumraVarsha Bumra lifts DID Super Moms 3 trophy.

Zee TV’s dance reality show DID Super Moms Season 3 found its winner in Varsha Bumra on Sunday. She took home the trophy and prize money of Rs 5 lakh. The sponsors also presented her with an additional Rs 2.5 lakh cheque. The other finalists on the show included Anila Ranjan, Alpana Pandey, Ridhi Tiwari, Sadhna Mishra and Sadika Khan. Hosted by Jay Bhanushali, DID Super Moms was judged by Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar and Remo Dsouza.

Varsha hails from Haryana and used to work as a daily wage labourer in a construction site. She has always loved dancing and entered multiple competitions before her wedding. As a mother to a five-year-old son, she decided to enter DID Super Moms 3 to build a better future for her child.

Varsha Bumra (Photo: PR Handout)

“Someone who did not even have the position to speak to the security guard of a show like this, is today the winner. My only motivation was to ensure a better life for my son. And I am confident that we will have a good life after this. I would want to do something in the field of dance hereon,” she told indianexpress.com.

People who have followed DID Super Moms would know that judge Remo Dsouza had come forward to pay off Varsha Bumrah’s loan, while guest Mika Singh had said he will fund her son’s education. Calling it the biggest gift she’s received on the show, the champion said, “Our earning wasn’t enough for us to survive and thus we have taken a lot of loans. While people have been supportive, there was one who had been threatening us to payback. His argument was that I am on such a big show, wearing good clothes, so I must have the money.”

Varsha Bumra (Photo: PR Handout)

Varsha shared that the trouble back home had left her upset and Remo noticed the same. While she did not want to talk about the issue initially, she finally opened up about it. “Remo sir on camera said that we don’t get money to be on the show and that the clothes are given by the channel. He also offered to help me with money for the time being so that I could perform without any worries.”

On a final note, Varsha Bumra thanked her husband for pushing her to dance and pursue her passions. “Even when we came back after a hard day’s work, he would encourage me to practice so that I could polish myself. It’s all thanks to his encouragement and love that I am here,” she concluded.

